Michele Murgel Sells 875 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $19,328.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,912.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Michele Murgel sold 615 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $12,595.20.

On Friday, May 20th, Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $12,541.44.

INTA stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -10.45.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $14,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $6,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth $3,814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 365.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,550 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

