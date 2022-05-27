Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.54

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as high as C$0.54. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 27,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$78.04 million and a PE ratio of 19.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63.

Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

