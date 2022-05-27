Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.54

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as high as C$0.54. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 27,000 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of C$78.04 million and a PE ratio of 19.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63.
