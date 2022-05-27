Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,507 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

