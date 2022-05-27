Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Sells $244,908.84 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MCHP opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 16,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

