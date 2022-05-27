MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Lowered to $215.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $561.14.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $216.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.19. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,319,000 after buying an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

