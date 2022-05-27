Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Acquired by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIST stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. 13,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,739. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $165.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.11. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIST shares. Piper Sandler raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

