Mina (MINA) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002941 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $443.92 million and $42.31 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 217.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,466.36 or 1.73430877 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 377.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00508810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00031077 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 518,693,126 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

