Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow Sells 18,415 Shares

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 18,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.77, for a total value of 14,179.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,976,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,062,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MNMD traded up 0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $336.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. Mind Medicine has a one year low of 0.70 and a one year high of 4.04.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 102.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 58.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 196,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 164.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNMD. Roth Capital began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 5.60.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

