Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $111.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 106053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,388,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,049,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after buying an additional 388,101 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after buying an additional 353,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after buying an additional 350,818 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

