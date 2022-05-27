Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $216.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRTX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.08.

Shares of MRTX opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $195.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $103.64.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

