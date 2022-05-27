Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MMTOF stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

