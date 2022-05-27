Mizuho Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snowflake from $355.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.86.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.11. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

