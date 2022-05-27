Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,229,000 after buying an additional 914,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,309,000 after buying an additional 337,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 975,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,607,000 after buying an additional 301,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,231. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,126 shares of company stock valued at $41,024,474. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

