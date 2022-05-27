Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

