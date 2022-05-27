Moffett Nathanson Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $200.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by Moffett Nathanson from $600.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.05.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.07.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

