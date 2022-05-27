Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Update

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,500 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the April 30th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molecular Data by 1,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 306,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Molecular Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

Shares of MKD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 11,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Molecular Data has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.