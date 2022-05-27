MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. MoneyGram International reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

In other news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 671,551 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 564,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 203,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 1,367.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 265,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 246,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,247,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 770,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,480. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $962.78 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.30.

About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.