MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 712.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

MONOY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,547. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.36. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

