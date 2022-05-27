Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) will announce $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.18. Moody’s reported earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.94 to $11.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $276.79 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,331,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

