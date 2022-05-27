Morgan Stanley Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $225.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAP. Citigroup cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.11.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $190.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.58. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $172.86 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

