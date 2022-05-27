Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.36.

NYSE MSI traded up $4.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.88. 823,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,502. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.33. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $199.24 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,715,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 769,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

