Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $226.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Motorola reported strong first-quarter 2022 results, with adjusted earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is witnessing healthy demand trends in video security, command center software and land mobile radio services, while the demand for professional and commercial radio is rising. It is well poised to benefit from holistic growth initiatives, disciplined capital distribution and a favorable macroeconomic environment. It reiterated its earlier bullish guidance for 2022. However, an adverse currency translation is a headwind as it generates significant revenues from outside the United States. A debt-laden balance sheet and lower cash flow indicate lapses in sound financial management. Also, the pandemic is expected to dent overall demand, undermining its long-term growth potential to some extent.”

MSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.36.

NYSE MSI opened at $217.88 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $199.24 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $437,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $141,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

