MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 114,585 shares.The stock last traded at $124.09 and had previously closed at $124.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 279.92 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 408.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,175,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,483,000 after acquiring an additional 171,809 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,743,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

