Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,936,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,411,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,016,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,582,000 after buying an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA stock traded up $5.19 on Friday, hitting $254.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.45. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $262.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Murphy USA Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.