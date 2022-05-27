Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 2,506 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $91.36 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18.

