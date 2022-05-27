Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

