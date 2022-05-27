Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in UiPath by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,160,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $759,750,000 after buying an additional 3,500,987 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,513,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $718,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,337 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $195,043,000 after buying an additional 2,687,909 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,336,000 after buying an additional 90,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a PE ratio of -10.90.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

