Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

NYSE TJX opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

