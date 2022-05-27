Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.