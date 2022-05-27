Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 146.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

SPGP opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.66. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $80.44 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

