Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 990.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after buying an additional 459,318 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,884,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after buying an additional 283,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $146.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

