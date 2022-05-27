Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

