MVL Trading Up 2% This Week (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $141.15 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,027,983,549 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

