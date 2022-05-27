National Bankshares Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$91.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$88.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$90.96.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS opened at C$84.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.85. The stock has a market cap of C$101.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$75.84 and a 12 month high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6800006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.