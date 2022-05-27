Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Lake Street Capital

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

NLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

