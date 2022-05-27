Navcoin (NAV) Tops One Day Volume of $109,576.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $109,576.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001604 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,565,235 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

