Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 356.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $763,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $248.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

