Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

