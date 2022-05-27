Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of Clarus worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $5,545,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

