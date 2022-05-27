Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,363 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in InMode by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 394,066 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $1,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

INMD stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.12. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

InMode Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.