Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $800,000 Stock Position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after buying an additional 611,991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE NMM opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $37.16.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $236.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.18%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

