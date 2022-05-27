Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,456,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,347,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,918,000 after buying an additional 43,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 493,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,686,000 after buying an additional 119,859 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.43. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $92.89 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

