Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,997 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

NYSE:SKY opened at $53.92 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

