Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Encore Wire by 39.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Encore Wire by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 182.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 21.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 137,514 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.37.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

