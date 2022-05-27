Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

EOG Resources stock opened at $133.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $136.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

