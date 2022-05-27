Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

NAVB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 51,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,460. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.19.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,557.43% and a negative return on equity of 116.36%.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

