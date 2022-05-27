nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $34.54. nCino shares last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 5,792 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

