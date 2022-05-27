Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €64.96 ($69.11) and last traded at €64.50 ($68.62). 70,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.70 ($67.77).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.43.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

