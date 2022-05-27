NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Bought by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. NeoGames comprises 1.2% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $20,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in NeoGames by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 370,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGames by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 349,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGames by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NeoGames by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NGMS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,486. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1,315.00 and a beta of 2.10. NeoGames S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

