NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will report $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,625 shares of company stock worth $1,976,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.49. 2,071,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,037. NetApp has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

